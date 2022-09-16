Cheetah: Big cat family is sprinting towards India; know what makes them 'symbol of royalty'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAGOSTINIPHOTO,MIKIIIIIIIEY Cheetah: Big cat family is sprinting towards India

Cheetah: India is all set to welcome the big cat family on Saturday, 17th September. The preparations are in full swing in Madhya Pradesh' Kuno National Park, located in Seopur. The Cheetahs will first arrive at Gwalior, and hence the necessary arrangements have been taken care of. Eight cheetahs will be airlifted from the Namibian Savannas to Kuno National Park, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce them to Indian land. It is being billed as the largest wildlife relocation initiative in the world.

The Big Cat family will be transported to the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh. They will land at Gwalior on a specially modified B747 Jumbo Jet, from which point Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopters will pick them up and transport them to the Kuno National Park. The eight cheetahs are comprised of five females and three males. The male cheetahs range in age from 4.5 to 5.5 years, while the females range in age from two to five years. To support the big translocation project, Indian Oil has come forward and supported the cause by giving Rs. 50 crores.

Know the Big Cat family members:

The Big Cat family consists of several members that include: Cheetah, Lion, Cougar, Tiger, Big Cat, Eurasian Lynx, Leopard, Clouded Leopard, Snow Leopard, and Jaguar.

Before the cheetahs take a leap in India, here are some interesting facts about the world's fastest land animal :

Super speed

The cheetah is specially adapted for speed and can accelerate from 0 to 110 km/h in less than three seconds. Their stride is seven metres long when moving at peak speed.

Different spot patterns

Each cat has distinctive spot patterns that assist in hiding during hunting. A cheetah's spots and the ring pattern on its tail are distinctive, much like a person's fingerprint.

Unique social life

Male cheetahs form alliances with their brothers or other males to protect common territory and unite to take down larger prey. While the female normally raises her cubs alone, sheltering them in caves during the day and teaching them her hunting skills as they mature.

Cheetah hunts in the daytime

Cheetahs are "crepuscular" hunters, which implies they hunt at sunrise and sunset. They often go on the hunt from 6:00 until 10:00 in the morning and from 16:00 until 18:00 in the evening.

The big cat doesn't roars

Cheetahs lack a two-piece bone in their throat that enables other large cats to roar. However, they can make other noises including growling, hissing, and purring.

Symbol of royalty

The cheetah was revered as a symbol of royalty in Egypt throughout the ancient period, in the form of the cat goddess Mafdet. Many well-known historical personalities, like Genghis Khan, Charlemagne, and Akbar the Great of India, kept cheetahs as pets.

Cheetahs need personal space

For cheetahs to locate mates and eventually thrive as a species, they require extensive, contiguous habitat regions that are likely larger than 3,800 square miles.

Used for illegal wildlife trade

The Middle East's demand for exotic pets, acute poverty in the source nations, and conflicts between people and animals all contribute to the cheetah trade.

Cheetahs are nearing extinction

Cheetahs are under threat of extinction because of climate change, human hunting, and habitat damage, which is diminishing the size of their species.

