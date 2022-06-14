BTS dancing to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making ARMY go crazy; watch viral video here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN; YOUTUBE BTS, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

BTS videos going viral is not new, but when these K-pop music videos get a Bollywood touch, they drive Indian ARMY crazy. The same happened, when a fan-edited BTS video and mixed it with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title song. The music video of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin and Suga's Black Swan perfectly syncs with the Bollywood song and the result is a visual treat.

The video has gone viral on the Internet and fans are sharing it across social media. You can watch the video here:

Also Read | BTS’ V to feature in reality show 'In The Soop' spin-off with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik & more

Also Read | BTS Jimin's emotional letter after BTS Proof LIVE performance leaves ARMY teary-eyed

Also Read | BTS 9th anniversary Proof LIVE: Jimin recalls first BTS concert, Jungkook remembers day he joined

Watch BTS' Black Swan here:

Meanwhile, this is not the only reason that BTS is the top trend on social media platforms and is being widely searched. The Korean boy band was recently in the headlines for its album Proof. The band released their anthology album with 48 tracks across three CDs. Along with this, they also released three new songs -- Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth. They also performed a LIVE show virtually for ARMY on YouTube.

Also, BTS' new album "Proof" sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release. It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, "Map of the Soul: 7," in 2020.

Its title song, "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," instantly topped real-time charts of major online music services, and its music video posted on YouTube had garnered nearly 50 million views.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer is enjoying a successful run at the box office. The film which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film is inching closer to Rs 200 cr club at the box office. The film that was released on May 20 has already raked in over Rs 170 cr at the ticket window.