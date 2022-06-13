BTS Proof LIVE India: RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin & V perform for ARMY | Watch Video Here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTS_TWT BTS Proof LIVE official poster

BTS Proof LIVE Video Youtube: K-pop stars RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin & V are performing on Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) for their fans -- ARMY -- on the BTS' 9th anniversary. The septet is live on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel. Indian ARMY, who has been eagerly waiting for the Korean boyband's epic performance can stream BTS' LIVE event right here.

The BTS LIVE has been organised by the famous South Korean band on their 9th anniversary. On June 13 in 2013, BTS made their debut with Dream No More. to mark the occasion, every year, BTS organises BTS Festa a two-week-long celebration where the group shares new music videos, unreleased songs, posters and much more for their fans across the globe. This year, as a part of the ongoing BTS Festa, they released their anthology album Proof on June 10 and now they will be performing on its lead single Yet To Come LIVE for their fans. Watch BTS Proof LIVE Video here:

ARMY Reacts to BTS Proof LIVE

BTS Proof LIVE Special Guest

While announcing BTS Proof LIVE, the septet RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin & V also shared that there will be a special guest. While the K-pop band hasn't shared any details or given any hints as of yet, the 'special' element has surely got ARMY excited.

About BTS' New Songs and Latest Album 'Proof'

BTS' latest album 'Proof' stretches across three CDs and consists of 48 tracks. The album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present and future of the nine-year-old band, agency Big Hit Music said. Within the mix are three new songs: 'Yet To Come', 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth'.

About BTS' Debut, History and Awards

It is only fair to say that the seven-member BTS is one of the most famous K-pop bands across the globe. In nine years, it has become one of the most successful pop acts of all time and represents a breakout for Korean music into the international scene. It has won six American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and two Grammy nominations. The members have fronted a UNICEF anti-violence campaign, addressed the United Nations General Assembly and recently met with US President Joe Biden.