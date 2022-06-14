BTS Jimin's emotional letter after BTS Proof LIVE performance leaves ARMY teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMINKING.13 BTS Jimin's emotional letter leaves ARMY teary-eyed

BTS Jimin has time and again sent ARMY into a meltdown with his cute antics and spectacular dance moves. He is one of the best dancers in the K-pop group and enjoys the love of the fans for the same. On the other hand, BTS ARMY loves him for expressing his emotions beautifully through letters. After the band's live performance on Monday, Jimin took to Weverse and shared an emotional letter dedicated to his fans. The 'Filter' singer expressed his gratitude and thanked ARMY for staying with BTS all these nine years and showering them with so much love.

Jimin wrote, "ARMYs, it’s our 9th anniversary. It’s the day Bangtan was born and a precious day we met you for the first time and it’s such a big relief that we saw you on this precious day. There are so many things I want to say and so many emotions to convey but as each year passes and goes by, it’s the same thing that I want to say. Thank you, I’m sorry, I love you. I think I feel the weight of these simple words get heavier. Still, these are the only words that I can express in words. Whenever we say we’re going to have a concert, you always come running so thank you for letting us see you when we miss you." (The letter was translated by @modooborahae).

Jimin further added, "I’m so sorry that we always make you wait and that the amount that we repay you is never as big as your support. Nevertheless, I love you so much because you’re always by our side."

"I look forward and look forward again to what kind of memories we will collect and what will happen and what we will cry and laugh about in the future. I deliver this message/these words with a serious heart. We want to be with all of you, if possible, for as long as possible. So to do that, we will repay you with better appearances," said the singer. He concluded, "Thank you for always loving our music, our performances and also us from the bottom of my heart."

Fans were left teary-eyed with Jimin's outpour of love. They thanked the singer in return for bringing them soulful songs and encouraging them to be the best version of themselves. One fan wrote, "My heart is beating because of you." Another said, "I wish I could stand in front of him and the other 6 members and tell them everything that they have done for me and that I can never ever repay them! I cry when I think they don’t understand how much they have done for us!"

One Twitter user said, "Such a beautiful heartfelt letter. I am without words to describe how magnetic his personality really is. Much love to Jimin and the OT7!"

BTS Proof LIVE India:

K-pop stars RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin & V performed 'Yet To Come' LIVE on Monday for their fans. They released their anthology album Proof on June 10 and treated fans with a live performance on the same to mark BTS' ninth debut anniversary.

BTS Proof LIVE Special Guest

While announcing BTS Proof LIVE, the septet had also shared that there will be a special guest. ARMY was pleasantly surprised when that special guest turned out to be Anderson Paak. He graced the stage with them during a performance.