Viral Video: Bride's parents welcome groom with cigarette and paan, leave netizens divided

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JOOHIIE Bride's parents welcome groom with cigarette and paan

Indian weddings are filled with ancient and opulent customs that span an entire week, including elaborate religious ceremonies, dazzling attire, singing and dancing, and an abundance of jewellery. Each of these rituals holds a significant and emotional value.

Recently, a video has surfaced on social media that has caused a stir. The video uploaded on Instagram shows a new Gujarati wedding tradition in which the groom is presented with a cigarette and paan (betel quid) by his in-laws.

The mother-in-law places a cigarette in the groom's mouth while the father-in-law lights it. However, the groom does not smoke the cigarette and the father-in-law takes it away. The reel has received over 5.8 million views and 166k likes.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has elicited mixed reactions from netizens, with some acknowledging the tradition's ancient roots and others calling for an end to such customs. "Nonsense in the name of tradition," a user remarked. "Bride jesi bhi mile, bas saas esi hi milni chahiye," another user joked. "The self control to not take a puff .. i can see the stress on groom's face," a third user wrote.

ALSO READ:

Chhattisgarh: Celebratory firing by bride, kin of Congress leader invites police action | WATCH

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; customised kaleeras that Bollywood brides wore and their meanings

5 Kiara Advani looks to steal if you are a bridesmaid

Read More Trending News