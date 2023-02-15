Chhattisgarh: Celebratory firing by bride, kin of Congress leader invites police action | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Celebratory firing causes trouble for the family of the Congress leader

Chhattisgarh Celebratory firing: Taking cognisance to a viral video in which family members, including the bride, were seen carrying out celebratory firing during the marriage event, Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday seized the gun and ordered to cancel the license of the weapon.

"Gun license rules violated; One pistol and 47 live cartridges recovered from gun license holder Shantanu Singh, son of Raghvendra Pratap Singh. Directions given to Collector for cancellation of the gun license," ASP AK Soni said.

Viral video shows celebratory firing at the wedding of the son of Congress District Panchayat vice-president Raghvendra Pratap Singh in Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh on February 10.

Also Read: Bihar: Councillor's wife killed in celebratory firing at wedding ceremony in Danapur

Latest India News