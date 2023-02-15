Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chhattisgarh: Celebratory firing by bride, kin of Congress leader invites police action | WATCH

Chhattisgarh: Celebratory firing by bride, kin of Congress leader invites police action | WATCH

Chhattisgarh: Police took action in the celebratory firing incident and recovered the gun used at the wedding event.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Raipur Updated on: February 15, 2023 13:40 IST
Celebratory firing causes trouble for the family of the
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Celebratory firing causes trouble for the family of the Congress leader

Chhattisgarh Celebratory firing: Taking cognisance to a viral video in which family members, including the bride, were seen carrying out celebratory firing during the marriage event, Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday seized the gun and ordered to cancel the license of the weapon.

"Gun license rules violated; One pistol and 47 live cartridges recovered from gun license holder Shantanu Singh, son of Raghvendra Pratap Singh. Directions given to Collector for cancellation of the gun license," ASP AK Soni said.

Viral video shows celebratory firing at the wedding of the son of Congress District Panchayat vice-president Raghvendra Pratap Singh in Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh on February 10.

Also Read: Bihar: Councillor's wife killed in celebratory firing at wedding ceremony in Danapur

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News