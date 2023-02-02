5 Kiara Advani looks to steal if you are a bridesmaid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Take fashion cues from Kiara Advani for wedding festivities

Kiara Advani's wedding rumours have picked up pace in the past few weeks. The actress is said to be tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra. Their reel to real-life union is something fans would love to see happening sooner than later. Meanwhile, wedding season is on in full swing and if you are a bridesmaid then, you should be looking for clothing options for your friend's big day. Let fashionable Kiara Advani guide you through and through.

For mehendi ceremony

Traditional looks are most sought after during wedding festivities, Kiara Adavni's parrot green saree is something you can opt for your friend's mehendi ceremony. It's a day event and the colour will shine bright. Style it like Kiara and all eyes will wander towards you.

For sangeet ceremony

Sangeet ceremony is an early evening event that goes into the night. There is a lot of dancing and revelry at a sangeet ceremony and a light-coloured outfit will certainly help you steal the thunder. Check out this off white color saree that Kiara Advani sizzled in and pick something similar for the pre-wedding festivities of a close friend.

For cocktail party

Cocktail parties are best to let loose and have fun. Pick a stylish one-piece dress, a dark or a light shade to nail the perfect evening look.

You can also opt for a semi-formal look for a cocktail party.

For wedding day

For the wedding day, you can opt for a lehenga or a saree. You need to go glam for the big day and pick the most stylish clothes, makeup and jewellery to stand out.

