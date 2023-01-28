5 hairstyles for women that go well with traditional Indian outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Bollywood actress hairstyle

The wedding season is in full swing and it is the best time to try out the traditional Indian look. Ethnic wear is a hit with women during all seasons and if done properly, it will make you look like a million bucks. Traditional clothing like lehenga, saree or a salwar kameez exudes confidence, charm and can give the perfect 'desi' vibes at a gathering. However, selecting the right outfit is only half the job. The look gets complete only with the right hairstyle. Here is a Bollywood-inspired lookbook for women that will help them take their hairstyling game to the next level.

Classy waves

This hairstyle goes well with traditional outfits like lehenga. Classy waves draw attention instantly and if the hair colour is right, then it is the easiest and the most glamorous hairstyle choice that one can go for when putting on traditional attire.

Middle part hairstyle

For women with mid-length hair, this hairstyle choice is a no-brainer. The middle part hairstyle is a classic for a reason. They are simple to do and will add an element of elegance to your traditional look.

Sleek buns

A well-put-together hairstyle has a different kind of appeal. A sleek bun has been an ideal choice for women putting on a saree and they give you the option of looking more attractive with a gajra wrapped around. This hairstyle will draw attention to jewellery and enhance the overall appeal.

Side part

The side is a classic look that is perfect for both short and long hair types. It adds elegance to your traditional look and is a must-try for women opting for ethnic wear.

Messy low bun

Messy low buns have been popular among women for casual or everyday looks but Deepika Padukone shows how to do them correctly for traditional attires all while looking elegant. This hairstyle also draws attention to jewellery and gives a lot of scope to accessorise.

