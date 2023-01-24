Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Bollywood inspired sunglasses to up your style game | PHOTOS

Sunglasses not only protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun, dust and pollution, but they are also the ideal accessory to up your style game.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2023 23:23 IST
Check out Bollywood-inspired sunglasses to buy right now
Image Source : IANS Check out Bollywood-inspired sunglasses to buy right now

It's mid-January, the sun is bright and the days are sunny, it's the perfect time to refresh your sunglasses. They are not only a year-round staple, but one of the most essential accessories, so, investing in a good pair is really important. To help you select the best ones, we have curated a list of styles that is approved by celebrities by The Tinted Story.

Rakul Preet Singh in Heather Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

These are sunglasses for anyone who wants to make a statement. The Tinted Story half-rim glasses feature a unique, two-tone design that is sure to turn heads.

Price: Rs 1599/-

India Tv - Rakul Preet Singh

Image Source : IANSRakul Preet Singh in Heather Sunglasses

Shraddha Kapoor in Oyster Wayfarer Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

These shades are perfect for a classic look that will never go out of style. The tinted lenses add a touch of personality and provide protection from the sun's harmful rays.

Price: Rs 1399/-

India Tv - Shraddha Kapoor

Image Source : IANSShraddha Kapoor Oyster Wayfarer Sunglasses

Malaika Arora in Ether Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

These are the perfect accessory for any sunny day. They feature a sleek, square frame that is both stylish and modern. The lenses are tinted to help reduce glare and protect your eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Price: Rs 1499/-

India Tv - Malaika Arora

Image Source : IANSMalaika Arora in Ether Sunglasses

Sharvari Wagh in Carol Cat Eye Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

Carol Cat Eye Sunglasses are the perfect way to add a touch of glamour to any outfit. These stylish sunglasses come in six different colors, so you can choose the perfect pair to complement your look. 

 

Price: Rs 1499/-

India Tv - Sharvari Wagh

Image Source : IANSSharvari Wagh in Carol Cat Eye Sunglasses

Read: Leather jacket to boots, five stylish ways to incorporate favourite winter material in your look

Shraddha Kapoor in Ebony Glossy Finish Rectangular Sunglasses (UV400 Protection)

These are sure to heat up your look. With stunning colours and amazing quality, you can't afford to miss out on the luscious tints that will allow you to express your unique style and stand out in a crowd.

Price: Rs 1399/-

India Tv - Shraddha Kapoor

Image Source : IANSShraddha Kapoor in Ebony Glossy Finish Rectangular Sunglasses

Sonakshi Sinha in Magella Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

These Magella sunglasses not only look great, but they also protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. With four different colors to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect pair for your style. And the pendant makes them even more special.

Price: Rs 1499/-

India Tv - Sonakshi Sinha

Image Source : IANSSonakshi Sinha in Magella Sunglasses

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Maverick Aviator Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

Protect your eyes this sun-drenched season with our high-quality, fashionable aviator sunglasses. A stylish companion for any occasion!

Price: Rs 2199/-

India Tv - Tahir Raj

Image Source : IANSTahir Raj Bhasin in Maverick Aviator Sunglasses

Guru Randhawa in Rectangular Spy Glasses (UV400 Protection)

Put on this sleek new design that not only lets you see the world but lets others see you. These glasses are designed to be chic and functional with UV 400 protection!

Price: Rs 1299/- 

India Tv - Guru Randhawa

Image Source : IANSGuru Randhawa in Rectangular Spy Glasses

Read: Kriti Sanon in Shehzada or Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, whose style file is better?

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

