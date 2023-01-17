Leather jacket to boots, five stylish ways to incorporate favourite winter material in your look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Bollywood actors in leather outfits and accessories

Leather is undoubtedly winter's favourite clothing material. Not only is it a classic and trendsetting apparel item, but the accessories made out of leather are also much sought after by people. In winter, people love to wear leather jackets and boots. They not only look stylish but also keep you warm. Those who want to go for faux leather for its lower price tag also like to flaunt their outfits during the winter season. Once reserved for biker jackets, the versalitily and likeability of leather have also led to the material being incorporated in skirts, pants and even dresses. Let's take a look at ways you can include leather in your winter look.

Jackets

Leather jackets are the most sought after clothing items during the winter season. They are stylish and a well-fitted leather jacket will put you a cut above the rest, style wise. They look cool on both men and women.

Boots

Women love to flaunt their leather boots. Be it ankle-length or knee-high, leather boots are in much demand during the winter season.

Faux leather dress

If you are one to experiment with clothing material, then faux leather dresses may be the right pick for you during the winter season. Women who are fit may try and opt for well-fitted faux leather dresses to amp up the style factor. You can always experiment with the hues.

Leather skirt

Leather skirts can be matched with hoodies, shirts or trendy tops. Women who have fit bodies will rock a leather skirt in the best of ways.

Leather pants

Leather pants are also fast catching up on the fashion trend. They look stylish and various colours will complement all skin tones.

