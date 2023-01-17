Kriti Sanon in Shehzada or Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, whose style file is better?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone are turning heads with their smoking hot avatars in Shehzada and Pathaan respectively

Kriti Sanon is getting hotter by the day. The actress is not afraid to flaunt her slim figure and long legs in sultry outfits. She is turning heads with her stylish look in the newly released Shehzada song Munda Sona Hoon Main. Elsewhere, Deepika Padukone has stirred up a storm on social media with her trendy and chic looks in Pathaan. Even as one of her Pathaan costumes in the Besharam Rang song has courted controversy, she continues to impress with her effortless style and charm. Let's decode and compare Kriti and Deepika's looks in the respective films.

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Deepika Padukone is playing the role of a spy in Pathaan. While she will be featured in outfits that let her do action easily, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan songs hint at her elevated casual styling in the film. In the Besharam Rang, the setting and vibe are that of a beach and Deepika has boldly kept her styling restricted to monokinis and a bralette with a skirt. Without a doubt, she looks tempting and sexy in the song.

In Jhoome Jo Pathaan track, the styling resembles the 'street look'. The clothes are comfortable and also help in movement while dancing. Be it a tank top, ripped jeans and boots, or a denim-on-denim look consisting of a bralette, shorts and a shirt thrown on top, everything about the look and feel shouts street grunge style.

Kriti Sanon in Shehzada

Kriti Sanon's Shehzada look makes her seem appealing in every sense of the term. Her intro shot in the trailer is at the beach in a yellow top and long skirt with a thigh-high slit. Fans are going 'uff' over her sensuous looks in the Munda Sona Hoon Main track, which was released recently. She gets the beach styling right in a white bralette and long skirt, which complements her slender figure and toned belly very well. Another silver off-shoulder bodycon dress in the song also looks great on her. The attitude with which she carries these outfits makes her look even more prettier and sexy.

