5 outfits that Malaika Arora rocked on her reality show Moving In With Malaika | PHOTOS

Malaika Arora is doing her reality show Moving In With Malaika

Malaika Arora is a true blue fashionista and her looks in the relality show Moving In With Malaika, currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar, are proof of the same. In the show, her style is best summed up as trendy and comfortable. She has not only been bold in her outfit choices, experimenting with colour, cuts and designs, but all her picks also look like anybody could make it their own. We have picked out five best outfits that caught attention on the show and made Malaika look all the more beautiful.

Multicolour jumpsuit

Malaika Arora's multicolour jumpsuit was certainly one her best looks in MIWM. Jumpsuits complement women of all body types, are easy to wear and look glamorous. Malaika's striped jumpsuit is ceratinly one to steal.

The red suit

Malaika Arora turned up the heat looking stunning in a red coloured velvet power suit. This look gave total boss vibes in the attire.

The blue co-ord set

Malaika's blue co-ord set is perfect for an afternoon lunch with your friends. It looks glam and is also comfortable to wear.

The sequin dress

Sequin has been the fashion fad of 2022. Malaika too has been rocking sequin gowns and sarees all thoughout the year. On her show, she flaunted her perfect curves in a shimmery outfit with patterns.

Knitwear

Malaika Arora managed to ace the winter fashion in trendy knitwear. She tuned up the glam quotient by paring the sweater with shorts.

