Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion
  5. 5 outfits that Malaika Arora rocked on her reality show Moving In With Malaika | PHOTOS

5 outfits that Malaika Arora rocked on her reality show Moving In With Malaika | PHOTOS

Malaika Arora has been serving some trending and easy-to-do looks on her reality show Moving In With Malaika,, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2022 23:39 IST
Moving In With Malaika
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIMSUMFINEJEWELRY Malaika Arora is doing her reality show Moving In With Malaika

Malaika Arora is a true blue fashionista and her looks in the relality show Moving In With Malaika, currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar, are proof of the same. In the show, her style is best summed up as trendy and comfortable. She has not only been bold in her outfit choices, experimenting with colour, cuts and designs, but all her picks also look like anybody could make it their own. We have picked out five best outfits that caught attention on the show and made Malaika look all the more beautiful.

Multicolour jumpsuit 

Malaika Arora's multicolour jumpsuit was certainly one her best looks in MIWM. Jumpsuits complement women of all body types, are easy to wear and look glamorous. Malaika's striped jumpsuit is ceratinly one to steal. 

The red suit 

Malaika Arora turned up the heat looking stunning in a red coloured velvet power suit. This look gave total boss vibes in the attire.

The blue co-ord set  

Malaika's blue co-ord set is perfect for an afternoon lunch with your friends. It looks glam and is also comfortable to wear. 

Read: Bhumi Pednekar's blouse collection must inspire your next saree or lehenga look | PHOTOS

The sequin dress

Sequin has been the fashion fad of 2022. Malaika too has been rocking sequin gowns and sarees all thoughout the year. On her show, she flaunted her perfect curves in a shimmery outfit with patterns.

Related Stories
Malaika Arora SLAMS trolls targeting her relationship with Arjun Kapoor: 'He's a grown up man'

Malaika Arora SLAMS trolls targeting her relationship with Arjun Kapoor: 'He's a grown up man'

Angry Nora Fatehi walks out of 'Moving In With Malaika' during a conversation with Malaika Arora

Angry Nora Fatehi walks out of 'Moving In With Malaika' during a conversation with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Milind to Salman Khan: Celebrities whose fitness routine prove age is just a number

Malaika Arora, Milind to Salman Khan: Celebrities whose fitness routine prove age is just a number

Read: Kiara Advani Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Alaya F: Who wore the tank top and blue denim look better?  

Knitwear

Malaika Arora managed to ace the winter fashion in trendy knitwear. She tuned up the glam quotient by paring the sweater with shorts. 

   

 

 

 

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Fashion Section

Top News

Related Fashion News

Latest News