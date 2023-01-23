Signs of ageing getting prominent? Here's how you can combat them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Skin ageing is natural but you can combat them

Skin ageing is a natural process and with the passing of time, our bodies will experience slow and subtle signs. Due to pollution and harmful UV rays, many of our skins will age earlier than others. Everyone wants youthful skin that looks radiant and glowing. Skin ageing is natural, but you can make it graceful. Nutritional deficiencies and eating habits also affect the skin and in turn the ageing process. If you want to look and feel younger, here are some tips and tricks to reverse the signs of ageing on your skin.

Healthy diet

Skin health is closely linked to nutrition, which is required for all biological processes in the skin, from youth to ageing or disease. Nutritional deficiencies and eating habits can both repair and cause damage to the skin.

Drink plenty of water

Water deficiency in the body can lead to tissue dehydration and functional issues (such as ageing and inflammation). Skin is no exception, and the state of moisture in the body is reflected in the appearance of the skin on the lips and limbs. It is advisable to at least drink more than two litres of water every day.

Include Vitamin C in diet

Lack of Vitamin C can also cause skin disorders. They are available in abundance in oranges, lemons, strawberries and guavas. Indian Gooseberry and Citron Fruit are a powerhouse of Vitamin C that not only improves the complexion but also enhances and nurtures the skin.

Add protein in diet

All of the body's tissue cells are constantly renewed, and only a sufficient protein intake can keep normal tissue renewal and repair going. You should consume protein-rich foods such as yogurt (dahi), lentils and oats for healthier skin.

Use the right skin products

Skin products that have antioxidants and natural actives can nourish and repair skin. A good face oil can reduce signs of ageing like wrinkles and dark circles under the eyes.

(With IANS inputs)

