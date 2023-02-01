Pooja Hegde decks up in silk saree for brother's wedding, fans ask her 'beauty secret'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HEGDEPOOJA Pooja Hegde stuns in a traditional look for a wedding

Pooja Hegde wore a Kanjivaram silk saree to her brother's wedding in Mangalore and her traditional South Indian look is getting all the love from the netizens. Pooja, who is known for her glamorous on-screen avatar, fulfilled the sister duties at the family wedding and needless to say that all eyes wandered towards her as fans could not get enough of her beauty. While many praised her Indian look, others asked about her 'beauty secret'. If you are attending a wedding event, then you must check out Pooja's look to seek inspiration.

Pooja Hegde serves traditional look in saree

The orange silk saree made Pooja Hegde look stunning. The dual-tone orange and red kanjivaram saree complemented her beauty and made her glow like a thousand bulbs. She accessorized her traditional look with lots of jewellery, as the tradition goes for South Indian women. The polka jewellery featured a golden and green necklace, earrings, maang tika, kadas and a kamarband. Her glossy makeup went well with the saree and the pink lipstick she used to accentuate her beauty. Pooja had her hair in a middle parting with a little puffed braided style. She put some gajra in her hair to appear perfect for the wedding ceremony.

Pooja Hegde introduces her family

In the images shared on Instagram, Pooja Hegde also introduced her family to the netizens. In one of the pictures, she posed all smiles with her father. This image in particular has won the hearts of the netizens.

On the movies front, Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will be released in cinema halls on the occasion of Eid this year.

