Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes statement in red cotton handloom saree

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget Day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. Even before the session began in the Parliament, Sitharaman's look ahead of the Budget presentation has been grabbing the attention of the netizens. She was snapped in a red saree with a black border. The colour red signifies courage and power and looks like she will be on the front foot while presenting the Budget of the common man. Let's decode her look for the Budget 2023 presentation.

What Nirmala Sitharaman wore for Budget presentation?

While the red and black colour of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's saree instantly catches the attention of the observer, it also features intricate golden work. He traditional look shows her commitment to the cultural heritage of India and the pride she takes in being an Indian. The saree features a red drape with a black temple border and gold zari. Her saree also has motifs printed on it. She was snapped holding a red 'bahi khata' in her hand ahead of the Budget presentation.

Nirmala Sitharaman wears cotton ilkal handloom saree

Nirmala Sitharaman always makes sure to opt for handwoven fabrics and her look for Union Budget 2023 was no different. Sitharaman's red saree with black border is a traditional cotton ilkal handloom fabric. It is native to Karnataka and is worn by women in the state, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. It is made by local artisans and has been in manufacturing since 1910. The ilkal handloom saree is not just popular in India but overseas as well. Sitharaman's look is simple yet elegant and needless to say that she embodies every essence of India and its varied culture.

