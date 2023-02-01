Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Budget
  5. Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her 5th budget in Parliament at 11 am
Live now

Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her 5th budget in Parliament at 11 am

Union Budget 2023: This year, the budget is said to be an exercise of managing several objectives: movement to fiscal prudence, stimulating growth without accompanying inflation, garnering more resources through non-tax measures and providing sops where necessary.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 7:05 IST
Union Budget 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Union Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth budget in Parliament today (February 1). The budget is very crucial for the Modi government as it is the last full-fledged budget before the next General Elections scheduled to be held in 2024. According to reports, the finance minister held several rounds of discussions with various stakeholders, before giving the final touches to the Union Budget for 2023-24. This year, the budget is said to be an exercise of managing several objectives: movement to fiscal prudence, stimulating growth without accompanying inflation, garnering more resources through non-tax measures and providing sops where necessary. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s budget would attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world amid global economic turmoil. He said the budget will also strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE

Latest Business News

Live updates :Union Budget 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 01, 2023 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP to begin nationwide campaign on Union Budget to highlight its pro-people measures

    The BJP is set start a 12-day nationwide campaign today to make people aware of the "pro-people" measures announced in the Union Budget. The campaign that will begin the day the budget is presented in Parliament will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi and it will conclude on February 12. BJP president JP Nadda has formed a task-force comprising nine members, including party general secretary Sunil Bansal and heads of its farmer and youth wings, to organise discussions, press conferences or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts of the country. 

  • Feb 01, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Budget 2023: ELCINA seeks USD 10 billion to boost manufacturing of electronic components

    The electronics components makers body ELCINA has requested the government to allocate USD 10 billion (about Rs 80,000 crore) for eight years to boost the manufacturing of electronic components and key modules other than semiconductors. It has sought a four-year extension to the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), with an increased outlay of Rs 16,000 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

  • Feb 01, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sitharaman may announce income tax relief for salary earners, small businesses

    Since this will be the last full budget before the 2024 general elections, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may also announce income tax relief for salary earners, and people in small businesses. According to reports, there is also a demand for raising exemption limits for home loans with a view to encouraging more people to buy residential properties, and give a boost to the real estate sector, which is the second largest job creator after agriculture.

Click here to watch Budget 2023 Special Coverage on India TV
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Budget Section

Top News

Related Budget News

Latest News