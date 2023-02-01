Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her 5th budget in Parliament at 11 am

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth budget in Parliament today (February 1). The budget is very crucial for the Modi government as it is the last full-fledged budget before the next General Elections scheduled to be held in 2024. According to reports, the finance minister held several rounds of discussions with various stakeholders, before giving the final touches to the Union Budget for 2023-24. This year, the budget is said to be an exercise of managing several objectives: movement to fiscal prudence, stimulating growth without accompanying inflation, garnering more resources through non-tax measures and providing sops where necessary. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s budget would attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world amid global economic turmoil. He said the budget will also strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE

Latest Business News