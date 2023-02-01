Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Budget 2023: How to watch it online on the Union budget mobile app | Check steps

Union Budget 2023: The finance minister’s full speech will be released on the 'Union Budget Mobile App'.

Just like the last two editions, this year's budget will also be presented in paperless form

Union Budget 2023: The government is set to present another Union Budget by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (February 1). Just like the last two editions, this year's budget will also be presented in paperless form. The users can view it on the Union Budget website and the free-to-download app on Google play store on Android devices or Apple App Store on IOS devices. The finance minister’s full speech will be released on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' after the budget is presented in the parliament. 

Steps to download for Android users

  • Search ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ on Google Play Store.
  • Click on install.

Steps to download from the website

  1. Visit www.indiabudget.gov.in
  2. Go to the Union Budget Web Portal.
  3. A widget saying ‘Download Mobile Application’ will pop out.
  4. Click on the widget and you will be directed to a new tab, with a section titled Union Budget App Download Center.
  5. You get the options of Android and iOS.
  6. Select your preference and you will be redirected to a new page.
  7. Hit the install button.

About the app

The Union budget Mobile App was launched in 2021. It was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

