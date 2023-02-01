Budget 2023 to be presented in paperless form: Finance ministry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget on February 1.

Budget 2023: The Union Budget 2023–24, which will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be delivered electronically according to a statement made by the Finance Ministry. It will be 'paperless' budget as the 'Union Budget Mobile App, a mobile application will be available to access the Budget 2023 documents.

"As with the previous two Union Budgets, the Union Budget for 2023–24 will also be distributed electronically,”the Finance Ministry stated in a series of tweets.

After the process of presenting the budget in Parliament was finished last year, a "Union Budget Mobile App" was also launched so that Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public could easily access the documents. The previous two budgets, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, could only be accessed via the official app and in paperless formats like PDF.

The presentation of this year's budget is significant because it is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's final full budget before the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for April-May 2024.

Earlier, at Finance Ministry's North Block headquarters in New Delhi, a Halwa ceremony was held marking the conclusion of the budget preparation process. The ceremony is typically attended by the Minister of State, the Finance Minister, and other high-ranking employees of the Finance Ministry.

