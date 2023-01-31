Deepika Padukone shows how to match earrings with every outfit | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone has an earring for every occasion

Deepika Padukone never ceases to impress with her fashion and styling choices. In her latest release Pathaan, the actress plays the role of a spy. One will easily concede that a spy has never looked more glamorous on the screen. Deepika's Pathaan look has sparked rage on social media and her street style grunge outfits and looks are making fans fall in love with her all over again. The actress' accessory game is also on point and her minimal jewellery look is perfect for all occasions. Here are some earring styles inspired by Deepika that women must take inspiration from for styling their next look.

Drop earrings

Deepika Padukone's look at Pathaan's press meet was simple yet elegant. She chose the perfect ear accessory in a pair of drop earrings. This piece of simple jewellery elevated her styling game altogether.

Read: Here's your fashion guide to nail easy-going concert look

Dangle earrings

Deepika Padukone wore a variety of dangle earrings for her stylish look in Pathaan. At one of the recent public events, she completed her urban look with diamond studded dangle earrings that looked absolutely stunning and added more finesse to her styling.

Tassle earrings

Tassle earrings are very versatile and complement any and all looks. For one of her traditional outfits, comprising of a simple salwar kameez, Deepika completed the look with tassle earrings as the go-to accessory.

Read: Leather jacket to boots, five stylish ways to incorporate favourite winter material in your look

Jhumka earrings

Jhumka earrings look best with traditional clothes. For one of her looks, Deepika opted for big jhumka earrings as she looked fashionable in an anarkali suit.

Hoop earrings

Hoop earrings are women's favourite for a reason. They can be matched with all sorts of outfits, from traditional to western and casual. They are easy to carry and leave a lot of scope to accessorize the look further.

Read More Lifestyle News