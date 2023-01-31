Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion
  5. Deepika Padukone shows how to match earrings with every outfit | PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone shows how to match earrings with every outfit | PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone is the actress to look up to for styling and fashion goals. However, her accessory game is also on point and pictures from her Instagram handle are proof.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2023 9:45 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone has an earring for every occasion

Deepika Padukone never ceases to impress with her fashion and styling choices. In her latest release Pathaan, the actress plays the role of a spy. One will easily concede that a spy has never looked more glamorous on the screen. Deepika's Pathaan look has sparked rage on social media and her street style grunge outfits and looks are making fans fall in love with her all over again. The actress' accessory game is also on point and her minimal jewellery look is perfect for all occasions. Here are some earring styles inspired by Deepika that women must take inspiration from for styling their next look. 

Drop earrings 

Deepika Padukone's look at Pathaan's press meet was simple yet elegant. She chose the perfect ear accessory in a pair of drop earrings. This piece of simple jewellery elevated her styling game altogether. 

   

Read: Here's your fashion guide to nail easy-going concert look  

Dangle earrings

Deepika Padukone wore a variety of dangle earrings for her stylish look in Pathaan. At one of the recent public events, she completed her urban look with diamond studded dangle earrings that looked absolutely stunning and added more finesse to her styling.  

 

Tassle earrings 

Tassle earrings are very versatile and complement any and all looks. For one of her traditional outfits, comprising of a simple salwar kameez, Deepika completed the look with tassle earrings as the go-to accessory.  

Read: Leather jacket to boots, five stylish ways to incorporate favourite winter material in your look 

Related Stories
Disha Patani, Mira Kapoor, Mouni Roy show off hot bodies in black outfits perfect for partywear

Disha Patani, Mira Kapoor, Mouni Roy show off hot bodies in black outfits perfect for partywear

Bollywood inspired sunglasses to up your style game | PHOTOS

Bollywood inspired sunglasses to up your style game | PHOTOS

5 hairstyles for women that go well with traditional Indian outfits

5 hairstyles for women that go well with traditional Indian outfits

Jhumka earrings

Jhumka earrings look best with traditional clothes. For one of her looks, Deepika opted for big jhumka earrings as she looked fashionable in an anarkali suit. 

  

Hoop earrings

Hoop earrings are women's favourite for a reason. They can be matched with all sorts of outfits, from traditional to western and casual. They are easy to carry and leave a lot of scope to accessorize the look further.   

  

 

 

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Fashion Section

Top News

Related Fashion News

Latest News