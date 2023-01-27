Heading to Lollapalooza India? Here's your fashion guide to nail easy-going concert look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAANIKAPOOR Bollywood celebrities in casual wear

Lollapalooza India is all set to take place in Mumbai on January 28 and 29. The music festival will see major international bands and solo artists performing live during the two-day extravaganza. Music concerts are the best places you can visit with a romantic partner or a group of friends. An evening filled with music and celebration is always best enjoyed with peers and concerts such as Loolapalooza will be brimming with youthful energy. Even though casual dressing is best for a concert-like environment where there will be activity and moving around going on, you would not want to compromise on your fashion choices. And you must not. Here is a Bollywood-inspired lookbook that is best for a concert.

Tank top and denim

Something as simple as a tank top and denim can make you look stylish if it is accessorized well. Add sunglasses, another layer of clothing, funky sneakers and a chain bag and you will be good to go. The good part is that this look will not require you to add jewellery, which must be avoided in crowded public areas.

One-piece dress

One-piece dresses are the best choices for women for any sort of outing and they will look good at a concert too. Nowadays, you can pair a dress with sneakers so the fuss about wearing high heels can also be avoided. Select a colour that is comfortable and will look good during early evening and night both.

Read: Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor: Actresses stun in traditional white attires at bash

Casual dressing for men

Men attending a concert should opt for a T-shirt/shirt plus denim look. This is comfy and playful and gives you the option of accessorizing. Experiment with wild prints and designs to stand out from the crowd.

Men, layer it up!

Men who are tall and slim look best in layered looks. They have been the most picked fashion choices for quite some time and for a reason too. Not only does layering looks cool but also helps you show your personal style a bit more by giving you the freedom to experiment with colours and patterns. It also gives a lot of scope to mix and match various designs.

Crop top and skirt for women

Crop tops and skirts are not only easy on the eyes but also comfy and stylish. Mix and match to elevate your fashion game. Ananya Panday has been servicing some of the best looks that you too can get inspired by.

Read: Leather jacket to boots, five stylish ways to incorporate favourite winter material in your look

Denim on denim for men

The denim-on-denim look has been one of the top picks for both men and women. Pick this look for the music festival and be easy-going and stylish at the same time.

Read More Lifestyle News