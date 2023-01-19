Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
  5. Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor: Bollywood actresses stun in traditional white attires at bash

Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful as they opted for traditional white attires. They arrived in style for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2023 23:39 IST
Bollywood actress
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Bollywood actresses at a bash in Mumbai

Bollywood stars arrived at the grand engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. While many Bollywood celebrities left us impressed with their traditional sartorial choices for the evening, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and upcoming actress Khushi Kapoor proved to be the real fashionistas in traditional white ensembles. Let's decode their looks at the star-studded event that made heads turn. You can easily replicate these looks for a similar gathering in your family. 

Sara Ali Khan in sharara 

Sara Ali Khan carried a traditional white sharara with grace. The outfit featured detailed chikan work all over and the actress' style pick for the evening gathering really stood out. She completed her look with a matching handbag and her million-dollar smile added more charm to the attire. Sara embraced her nawabi roots in this look. 

India Tv - Sara Ali Khan

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISara Ali Khan in a white sharara at a party

Katrina Kaif's Indo-western outfit 

Katrina Kaif never ceases to impress us with her style choices. At the Ambanis' bash in Mumbai, Katrina nailed the evening look as she arrived in a white Indo-western outfit, which consisted of palazzos, a white blouse and an overlay jacket of net-work on top of it. She was a sight to behold in this comfy and pretty outfit, which is both easy to carry and made her look stunning. 

India Tv - Katrina Kaif

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKatrina Kaif in a white Indo-western partywear outfit

Khushi Kapoor's lehenga  

Khushi Kapoor is all set for her Bollywood debut in Archies, which will stream on Netflix later this year. However, she is already turning heads with her style picks. She arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party in a traditional white lehenga and looked like a pristine beauty. It featured intricate embroidery and came with detailed work on the dupatta. She completed her look with a statement neckpiece, earrings and a small white bag. 

India Tv - Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKhushi Kapoor in a white lehenga for an engagement party

