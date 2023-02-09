Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; customised kaleeras that Bollywood brides wore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Customised kaleeras that Bollywood brides wore

Bollywood brides like Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif among others ditched the normal golden kaleeras and got them customised featuring the most special moments of their life. The actresses made their love story and their special moments together eternal by including them in their weddings. While Kiara remembered Sidharth Malhotra's late pet dog via her bridal kaleeras, Alia Bhatt featured beau Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8. Have a look at all the customized kaleeras that Bollywood brides wore.

Kiara Advani

Actress Kiara Advani's dazzling customized kaleeras became the talk of the town as soon as the couple shared their first wedding photos on Instagram. The umbrella-shaped dangling ornaments that were attached to the bride's choodas were breathtaking. Mrinalini Chandra had designed Kiara's kaleeras, which featured stars, moon, the couple's initials and butterflies. They also had a thoughtful dedication to Sidharth's late pet dog and the newlywed couple's favorite travel destination.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore beautiful kaleeras that featured stars, clouds, waves, sun, sunflowers and bird trinkets in gold with her ivory white lehenga. Her bridal kaleeras also had an infinity sign which also appears to be her beau Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8.

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee's bridal kaleeras were customised to include her special moments in life. Mrinalini Chandra designed Chopra's kaleeras as well which told her love story. It included the symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to PC, Cupid, a cross and the Trishul from both their religions, the steps of the MET where they first met, an engraved silhouette of both of them, Mr. Chip Potts – the couple’s favourite character from the Beauty And The Beast among others.

Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif’s bridal kaliras had many unique details that caught the eye, and were crafted by designer Mrinalini Chandra. It was 24kt gold plated and was handmade in Jaipur and Lucknow. The dainty little birds in Katrina's kaleeras took days of dedicated work and each coin charm ornament had special word engravings. Also, the bridal chooda had words from Bible such as Cleo, Elysian written on them. The special messages were chosen by the bride herself.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore gold jhoomar-style kaleeras with her Sabyasachi wedding lehenga. Her kaleeras were designed by Rahul Popli.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty picky the dainty kaleeras over the gold ones and looked gorgeous. Her kaleeras featured sun and star trinkets. Designer Mrinalini Chandra shared, "These kaliras symbolize everything meaningful a relationship can encompass, Love, respect, joy, calm and peace. Written in Sanskrit these wedding vows are for eternity.. Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dancing around sunshine, manifesting the joyous union of the happy couple."

