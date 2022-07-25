Bengaluru eateries add 'Brahmin' in their name; Twitter calls out 'casteism'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bengaluru eateries add 'Brahmin' in their name

While branding their business with their caste name is a common practice in Indian society, a Twitter user called 'peeleraja' was amazed to see how most of the restaurants and cafes in Bengaluru have been using the prefix 'Brahmin' in their names. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Twitter user shared photos of the same as they were available on food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy. The user said that it reminded him of an experience of casteism as a child in school.

The Twitter user wrote, "There is no one specific Brahmin cuisine. There are Brahmins across the subcontinent with varying cuisines including fish and meat. There is no one Brahmin way of garnishing your food.

When you call your eatery "Brahmin", it is a plain and simple caste signal and nothing else."

It further said, "To understand why India is backward, just read the replies and quotes to tweets in this thread."

The user 'peeleraja' added, "When i was younger, i found such bigoted outrage hilarious. Today i no longer find it funny. Just sad and hopeless."

Talking about the eateries in Bengaluru, it included Brahmin Tiffins & Coffee, Brahmin’s Thatte Idli, Brahmin’s Upahar, Brahmin’s Special Puliogare, Brahmin’s Express, Amma’s Brahmin Cafe, Brahmin’s Kitchen and others.

