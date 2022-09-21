Atlee fever takes over Twitter as fans celebrate Jawan director’s birthday in full spirits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THALAPATHYFP/@IAM_ZAIN_SRKIAN Atlee Kumar Birthday Special

Known for his streak of blockbuster movies, director Atlee Kumar turned a year wiser on September 21. He started his career as an assistant director and later debuted as a director in 2013 with Raja Rani, starring Arya, Jai, Nayanthara and Nazriya Nazim. The popular Indian filmmaker is now set to make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', which promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. With only four films to his credit, the young director has carved a niche amongst the A-listers in the industry.

A bankable name in the Tamil film industry, Atlee is celebrating his 36th birthday today. And his fans are celebrating Jawan director’s birthday in full spirits. A user wrote, "Birthday wishes to the Hardworking Director @Atlee_dir #HappyBirthdayAtlee... Waiting for 4th blockbuster with Thalapathy Best wishes for #Jawan #Varisu #HBDAtlee." Another said, "Happy birthday to the king of handling commercial cinemas with ease, Thalapathy vijay's most trustable brother & blockbuster ratio combo, Vijaykumar,vetrimaaran & Rayappan characters will live rent free in every fans mind." Here's how his fans are celebrating Atlee's special day

