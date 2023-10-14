Anand Mahindra's special gesture for daily wage labourer turned Asian Games medallist Ram Baboo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ram Baboo won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, inspired by the incredible journey and achievement of Asian Games bronze medalist Ram Baboo, has expressed his intention to gift him a vehicle of his choice as a gesture of recognition and support.

Ram Baboo won a 35km race walk mixed team bronze medal in the Asian Games along with Manju Rani. Baboo's journey to the international stage and his remarkable achievement of winning a bronze medal for India is a testament to his dedication and hard work.

What Anand Mahindra want to gift Ram Baboo?

Taking to X, Anand Mahindra said, "Daily wage worker to Asian Games Medallist. Unstoppable courage & determination. Please give me his contact number @thebetterindia I’d like to support his family by giving them any tractor or pickup truck of ours they want."

Who is Ram Baboo?

Hailing from the Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Baboo, the only son of a manual labourer and a homemaker, faced significant financial constraints. With three sisters and a family income ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500, they encountered difficulties in making ends meet.

In order to follow his passion for sports, Baboo managed multiple part-time jobs. Ram Baboo was a registered MNREGA worker, who dug ponds and did manual labour for peanuts to make both ends meet. He joined his father in road construction under the MGNREGA scheme during the Covid-19 lockdown, as his family was hard-pressed. Post-COVID-19, there were huge financial constraints and he worked as a waiter in a restaurant to keep his passion for walking alive.

In an interview with PTI, Baboo shared, "I have done everything possible in my life so far, from working as a waiter in Varanasi to digging up pits along with my father for road construction under MGNREGA scheme at our village."

In February 2021, he won a 50km race walk silver medal in the National Race Walk Championships and that paved the way for his entry into the Army Sports Institute in Pune with the help of coach Basant Rana.

After the World Athletics decided to remove the 50km event from its programme, Baboo shifted to 35km event and won gold in the National Open Championships in September 2021, and a few months later, he was called to the national camp in Bengaluru.

After winning gold in 35km at the National Games last year with national record time, Baboo got a job in the Army, and he is a havildar now.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Hyderabad man allows stray dog to sleep on his Ferrari, social media amused | Viral video

Also Read: Policeman travels in Vande Bharat without ticket, engages in verbal spat with TTE | WATCH

Read More Trending News