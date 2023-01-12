Air India flyer proposes his ladylove thousands of feet above the ground; internet says, 'Love is in the Air'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Air India flyer proposes his ladylove mid-air

Air India has been mired in controversy since the pee-gate incident on one of its flights. The airline is making headlines once again, but this time for all the right reasons, as a heartwarming incident happened on the flight to Mumbai. A man surprised his fiancee and proposed to her mid-air. The video of the incident is doing the rounds on the internet and it is too cute to miss.

In the now-viral video, a man is seen approaching his ladylove while walking on the aisle of an Air India flight. She was absolutely ecstatic to see him, and he was holding a poster. Furthermore, she was completely taken aback by the lovely gesture. The video also shows that the woman got up from her window seat, utterly speechless, and went to her beau. Then he got on one knee and asked her to marry him by proposing to her with a ring. She blushed and accepted the proposal. The other passengers can be seen applauding and cheering the pair as they hugged. The heartwarming moment was recorded by an Air India crew member.

The clip was originally shared on Twitter by a user named Ramesh Kotnana. His caption read, "Marriage proposal made in heaven. Love is in the air. Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an #AirIndia flight to #Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his #fiancee, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture."

Meanwhile, recently, a woman passenger called out the airline for serving a stone in her meal. On Sunday, the woman passenger turned to Twitter to complain about a piece of stone she found in her meal. She posted a picture of the food she received on board Air India flight 215 to prove her claim and said it had a small stone in it.

