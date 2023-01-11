Golden Globe Awards 2023: Eddie Murphy subtly slams Will Smith over the infamous slap incident

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Golden Globe Awards 2023

Golden Globe Awards 2023: Will Smith's controversial slap incident at the 94th Academy Awards made headlines all over the world. Will Smith and Chris Rock got into a sudden on-stage altercation, which ended up being the night's most memorable moment and left the audience baffled. The episode started when comedian Chris Rock took the Oscars stage to give the award for the best documentary. He made a joke about the actor's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Will began to chuckle a little, but Jada was spotted getting awkward. Then Will walked up to the stage and slapped Chris in the face. The conversation about the incident lasted for days, months, and perhaps a year.

Now at the Golden Globes 2023, Eddie Murphy garnered a lifetime achievement award. During the acceptance speech, he gave advice for young people making their way in the film industry. With his advice, he subtly took a dig at Will Smith's popular slap incident with Chris Rock.

The actor said, "I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity... Just do these three things. One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business. Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!"

The last piece of advice from Murphy raised many eyebrows at the event.

Meanwhile, speaking about the "slap incident," Will Smith was criticised for his behaviour in the wake of the incident, and he later apologised and resigned from the Academy. He received a 10-year suspension from Academy functions, including the Oscars gala.

The actor issued a public apology for his actions. In a long Instagram post, he wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable....'

