'India dances on Naatu Naatu': Country celebrates RRR's victory at Golden Globe Awards

RRR's popular Telugu song "Naatu Naatu" has brought India the prestigious Golden Globe Award. The song, which was written by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and composed by renowned music director MM Keeravaani, was nominated in the "original song-motion picture category." The historic victory sparked a festive mood across the nation. As soon as the good news was out, people took to the micro-blogging site to react on it.

On Wednesday morning, the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards announced the big victory for India. The tweet read, "The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes."

As the tweet surfaced on Twitter, people jammed the comment section with congratulatory wishes. One user wrote, "Yes! Yes! Yes! 100% well deserved! I couldn't have been happier. Naatu Naatu is the epitome of joyous celebration! Congrats @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and the entire team of Naatu Naatu." Another user commented, "Yaaaasss...India's own Telugu movie and song that created ripples around the world won as an asian song for the first time ever @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani you did it.. #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie."

A third user wrote, "What a great achievement for Indian cinema @mmkeeravaani music out of the world dance performances of @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan song conception of @ssrajamouli who played on the music dancing capabilities of Indian cinema to woo the global audience won the day for India."

Meanwhile, other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift’s "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

