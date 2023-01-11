Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu faces flak by Pakistanis over 'cliched' representation; Twitterati react

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu faces flak

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mission Majnu. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday. In the trailer, Sidharth's character is portrayed as a RAW agent who sets out on a mission to stop Pakistan from secretly making nuclear bombs. To get entry into the country, he marries a Pakistani woman, played by Rashmika Mandanna. However, the trailer certainly did not appeal to Pakistani audiences due to the clichéd depiction of them in Bollywood films, which ranges from gestures, language, and attire to an ideology pitting India against Pakistan. Twitterati asserted that these features have devolved into detrimental stereotypes.

On Tuesday, Sidharth took to his social media accounts to share the trailer for the film. Soon, his trailer was bombarded with comments. Pakistanis argued for their repeated, cliched representation in Bollywood films.

One user wrote, "Stop Making these Nonsense Movies about Pakistan. That Fake Aadab, Topi , Surmay wali aankhen and idiotic Story lines.. Bas kardo Bas." Another user wrote, "Typical Adaab, Janab, wearing namaz cap and surma. C'mon no one do this here, Bollywood needs to do a better job."

A third user wrote, "Yeh adaab wadaab and that look. Bhai yeh hamara Wala Pakistan nhi koi parallel universe ka Pakistan dikha dia hai ghalti say (This adab and the look, this is not our Pakistan, you have shown Pakistan of some parallel universe)."

Pakistanis took issue and vented their rage at the stereotypical portrayal of them in Bollywood films.

Speaking about the film, it is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will drop on the streaming giant, Netflix, on January 20.

