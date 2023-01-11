Thunivu Early Twitter Reviews: Ajith Kumar’s action film is 'a Pongal winner,' declare fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKASHSTYLES_ Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Twitter Reviews

Thunivu Early Twitter Reviews: Ajith Kumar fans are in celebration mode as 'Thunivu' has hit the big screens today. The highly awaited film opened at 1 AM IST across locations, and theatres were transformed into a festival arena with fans thronging in large numbers. Thunivu action-packed's starrer and Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. Fans call the Pongal release a higher successful film and compare it to Varisu, which is seeing a Box Office clash with Ajith's film.

The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it. Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. This is the second movie of Warrier after the 2019 release Asuran in which she was cast opposite Dhanush. Calling it a blockbuster, Adhik Ravichandran wrote, "#Thunivu BLOCKBUSTERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR #AK sir What a performance what charisma, Each scene 6r…out of the stadium..Fire fire all over!! Congrats director #HVinoth sir & team #THUNIVUAatamArrambam."

See Thunivu early Twitter reviews, here:

Ajith Kumar: The boss of action

Ajith Kumar's character is introduced as a one-man army. He has taken people hostage at a bank. Police is seen trying to ascertain his identity in Thunivu trailer. But it is a mystery that will unfold slowly. The movie looks packed with action and Ajith's look stands out. His white beard and white hair look will surely be loved by the audience. After the success of his last two films with H Vinoth, Ajith returns with him once again with a promising film. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

