Varisu Early Twitter Reviews: Impressed fans call Thalapathy Vijay’s film a complete blockbuster

Varisu Early Twitter Reviews: The south superstar Thalapathy Vijay is back with another blockbuster! The highly anticipated family entertainer that features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is helmed by the popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. However, only the Tamil version of the film has been released so far. The release of the Telugu version, which is titled Vaarasudu, is postponed to next week. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay starrer has won millions of hearts.

Fans who watched the premiere show of Varisu, which is a package of family drama, romance, high-octane action scenes, and soulful songs, lauded the actor and his team. Calling it a perfect entertainer, a user wrote, "#Varisu - BLOCKBUSTER is the result! Superb commercial entertainer from @directorvamshi ... A perfect entertainer for this Pongal @MusicThaman whatta bgm Book your tickets soon and watch this beautiful family entertainer #VarisuPremiere."

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#Varisu [3.25/5] : One Man Show.. Works mainly due to #Thalapathy @actorvijay's charisma and screen presence..Has all the ingredients of a Family Entertainer.. Will work with Family audience and #Thalapathy fans..

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay, whose movies get record collections at the box office, has not been active on social media and fans have been demanding his return to his social media handles. He returned with the Varisu trailer on Wednesday but fans desire him to be more active.

