Varisu trailer OUT: Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna promise an emotional family entertainer | Watch

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Varisu is finally out and south superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna promise a Pongal Dhamala. Watch the trailer here.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2023 17:51 IST
Varisu
Image Source : TWITTER/@SYAMVETRIMARAN Stills from Varisu featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna

Varisu trailer OUT: The south superstar Thalapathy Vijay is back with another blockbuster with Rashmika Mandanna. The makers of the movie have finally released the trailer today and treated the fans with a promising emotional family drama. The film is set to hit the theatre during Pongal in January. The movie has been directed by Vamshi Paidipall and its music has been composed by S Thaman. Fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer ever since the official makers released the first single Ranjithame.

Have a look at the trailer here:

Vijay took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer.

 

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will be headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

 

