Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor and activist Kishore Kumar G's account | Deets Inside

Twitter has suspended popular South Indian actor Kishore Kumar G's account. An activist, especially on farmers' problems, Kishore is well-known for expressing his views without any fear of the establishment striking back. It is this forthrightness that attracts people to his tweets, but he hasn't yet responded to the suspension of his Twitter account.

Kishore had earlier supported the controversial statement of Sai Pallavi equating the killings of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims. He had questioned the media for attacking the medical doctor-turned-multiple-award-winning actress and asked journalists whether it was a crime for film personalities to have an opinion on social issues.

The actor, who played the main antagonist (a police officer) against Rishab Shetty in the superhit 'Kantara', has spoken up against superstitions. On 'Kantara', he had stated that like all good movies, it has transcended the boundaries of caste, religion and language, and united people. It is creating awareness through entertainment. If cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, even a big film will be the biggest defeat of humanity, he stated.

Rishab Shetty's period action thriller "Kantara" is set to be turned into a franchise, the movie's producers confirmed. Written and directed by Rishab, the hit Kannada film received an overwhelming response upon its release in theatres on September 30. Reportedly mounted on a meagre budget of Rs 16 crore, the movie has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. Vijay Kiragandur, co-founder of Hombale Films, said the banner is ecstatic with the response to "Kantara" and the company will soon start developing "either a prequel or sequel" to the film.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Rishabh, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda in pivotal role.

