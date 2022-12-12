Kantara Closing Box Office: Rishab Shetty's film becomes second biggest Sandalwood film after KGF 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Kantara Closing Box Office

Kantara Closing Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Kannada blockbuster remained unbeatable at the ticket windows. Successfully completing its eleventh week now, the film saw a drop in the ninth-week post OTT release. Kantara held four weekly records at the Indian box office starting. The film, which released theatrically on September 30, 2022, has almost reached its closing worldwide collections. Written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, the film also released in Hindi, two weeks later and has so far managed to collect over Rs 361 at the Indian box-office.

Also, Kantara created history by becoming the highest-grosser of all time in Karnataka taking down the mammoth KGF Chapter 2. The film is the second biggest Sandalwood film of all time just behind KGF 2.

Rishab Shetty on Kantara's BO success

According to Kantara actor, films today are crossing the language barrier. He added that Indian cinema is presented in different languages and if the content connects with the audience, the movie will be accepted as an All-Indian movie. News Agency ANI stated that Rishabh Shetty believed in the mantra if a movie is more local and rooted, then it has a greater universal appeal.

He stated that the regional cinemas in the late 90s had influenced of western movies. However, today they are incorporating local culture and diversity has given them the much-needed vibrancy and vividity which has been accepted by the audience. To support his views, he added that people across India have accepted Kantara despite the language barrier, this is because the audience could connect well with the content.

About Kantara

Kantara has emerged as one of the most profitable films of 2022 in terms of return on investment. Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. Helmed by Rishab, the film was released on September 30 and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Rishabh, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

