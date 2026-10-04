Vijay Deverakonda on keeping his relationship with Rashmika private: 'Why should I tell everyone?'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently promoting their upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, which is set to hit theatres on October 16, 2026. The film marks their first project together after marriage. The couple got married in February 2026 after dating for several years. They first met on the sets of the 2018 Telugu film Geetha Govindam, following which rumours about their relationship began doing the rounds.

Recently, the actors appeared for their first interview together after marriage on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra. During the conversation, they opened up about their relationship, married life and Ranabaali. Vijay also spoke about why they chose to keep their relationship private from the public.

Vijay Deverakonda on keeping his relationship with Rashmika private

When asked why they kept their relationship private for nearly eight years before getting married, Vijay explained that it was never about hiding their relationship. He said their bond gradually grew from friendship into love and eventually marriage.

He said, "It wasn’t about successfully hiding for eight years. I’ve known Rashmika for eight years. We started as colleagues, became friends, and eventually our friendship turned into a relationship and marriage. But it was never some game of hide-and-seek where we were worried about getting caught. My life is my life, and why should I tell everyone about it?"

Rashmika also added, "Some relationships aren't meant for entertainment. Our relationship is for us, and there are certain things in life that we should protect. We don't mean that we don't talk about things publicly."

Talking about how his friendship with Rashmika developed into a relationship, Vijay explained that his feelings developed slowly as he began to notice how much better and more comfortable he felt when she was around. He said, "Over the last year, I realised that I was missing her in little parts of my life, and everything felt better when this special person was there. Everything felt nicer and then I thought, "Okay, let's get married."

Ranabaali release date, cast, and box office clash

The Telugu period drama Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, during Dussehra. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role. The film is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Notably, the film will clash with Yami Gautam's horror-comedy film Nayi Naveli.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Whereas Vijay was last featured in Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial Kingdom.

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