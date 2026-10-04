Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli and others pay tribute to legendary filmmaker

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passed away aged 94 in Chennai on Saturday, October 3, due to an age-related illness. Known for his unique storytelling and experimental approach to filmmaking, Rao left a lasting mark on Indian cinema. His famous films include Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369. His last directorial film, Sing Geetham, a musical drama, was released in theatres on June 12 this year.

His demise has left the film industry and fans mourning the loss of a celebrated filmmaker. Several celebrities, including Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Prabhudeva and Vishnu Manchu, among others, have paid tribute to the veteran director.

Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and others pay tribute to the veteran filmmaker

Megastar Chiranjeevi remembered the filmmaker and paid tribute to his remarkable contribution to cinema. In his X post, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection."

He further added, "His recent film ‘Sing Geetham’ was a beautiful testament to his undying passion for storytelling. At heart, he remained forever young, curious and eager to create. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We will miss you, Singeetam garu. Your films will continue to speak to generations. Om Shanti."

Kamal Haasan paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao following his death. He took to his X and shared a note in Tamil, which loosely translates into English as, "Singeetham Karu, according to his own wishes, in his youth, breathed his last along with his youth. His youth did not spread to many. In the desire that that quality should spread, among the friends he held by the hand and walked with, among the disciples I am one. - Kamal Haasan. Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did. - Kamal Haasan"

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli in his X post wrote, "Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination. Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do. My deepest condolences to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu’s family. Om Shanti."

Mahesh Babu's note on X read, "A giant of Indian cinema is no more…. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu was a legend in every sense of the word.. A filmmaker of extraordinary imagination, courage and brilliance.. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to him.. Rest in peace sir.. My deepest condolences to his family…"

Prabhudeva also expressed his grief over the filmmaker’s demise. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Garu. Fortunate to have been part of his beautiful film #KaathalaKaathala. His remarkable contribution to cinema will live on forever."

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu took to his X and wrote, "I'd make it feel less like an obituary and more like a personal goodbye from someone whose love for cinema was shaped by his work. This loss feels deeply personal. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu was one of my favourite directors growing up. I watched his films with wonder, long before I fully understood the craft behind them. As I grew older and became a part of cinema myself, my admiration for him only grew stronger."

Nagarjuna Akkineni's X post read, "Forever in our hearts, dear #SingeethamSrinivasaRao Garu."

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's directorial debut and famous films

Born on September 21 in Udayagiri, Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao made his directorial debut with the 1972 film Neeti Nijayiti. He later directed films such as Dikkatra Parvathi, America Ammayi, Somokadidhi Sokokadidhi, Triloka Sundari and others.

His other directorial works include Pilla Zamindar, Raaja Paarvai, Chelisuva Modagalu, Halu Jenu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Sharavana Banthu, Anand, Aditya 369, Brindavanam, Phool, Mumbai Express, Ghatothkach and Welcome Obama.

His last directorial was the 2026 film Sing Geetham, which features Ahilya Bamroo, Ayaan and Mahesh Achanta in key roles.

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Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, legendary filmmaker, dies at 94; Jr NTR pays tribute