Don't Trouble The Trouble Day 3 box office collection: Fahadh Faasil's film continues its theatrical run

Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble The Trouble has entered its third day at the box office. The Telugu fantasy comedy has recorded another round of business on Sunday, with the latest figures showing a gradual increase in its collections over the opening weekend. As per Sacnilk's live tracking, the film has collected Rs 0.45 crore net in India on Day 3 so far. The final figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently running across 608 shows in India. With the latest update, Don't Trouble The Trouble has collected Rs 2.87 crore net in India, while its total India gross stands at Rs 3.32 crore. The figures are live and could change once the day's final reports come in.

Don't Trouble The Trouble box office collection Day 3

Don't Trouble The Trouble opened in theatres on October 2 and recorded Rs 1.65 crore net on its first day. The film saw a drop on Saturday, earning Rs 0.77 crore net on Day 2. Its Sunday business has so far added Rs 0.45 crore to the total, according to Sacnilk.

The film's overall occupancy on Sunday stands at around 20 per cent in the current live tracking. The Telugu version continues to account for the bulk of its business, with the language recording Rs 2.57 crore net so far. The Malayalam version has contributed Rs 0.24 crore, while the Tamil version has collected Rs 0.06 crore, as per the latest figures.

The Sunday figures are still being updated, so the final Day 3 collection is expected to be different from the current live number. Sacnilk has also cautioned that the figures being tracked during the day are not the final estimates and will be updated as more reports come in.

Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble The Trouble

Directed by Shashank Yeleti, Don't Trouble The Trouble is a fantasy comedy centred on a magician who accidentally makes a young girl disappear, only to discover that she is a genie whose powers become difficult to control when she is angered. Fahadh Faasil plays Suri, while Ssara Palekar plays Divya. The film was released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The film's first weekend performance will now be important as it looks to build on its theatrical run. With Sunday collections still being reported, the final numbers will provide a clearer picture of where the Fahadh Faasil-starrer stands after three days.

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