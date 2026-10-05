418 Hindi trailer out now: Prashanth Neel-backed horror thriller gets new release date after two postponements

The Hindi trailer of 418, presented by Prashanth Neel, has been released, offering a glimpse into the horror surrounding room number 418 and the spirit of Devika. Starring Chaitra Achar, Surya Raj and others, the film marks Keerthan Naggowda's directorial debut.

The horror thriller, which was postponed twice earlier, also got its final release date on October 5, 2026.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer opens with a building where the spirit of Devika resides in room number 418. She does not allow anyone, especially young women, to stay there. A line in the trailer states that any girl who enters the building never returns.

Several scenes show Devika killing people in gruesome ways. The spirit also torments a young man living in the building. But who is Devika? What is her backstory, and why is she killing people so ruthlessly? The trailer does not reveal these details. The mystery will only be unravelled once the film is released.

Watch the trailer here:

Film's star cast

The film features Chaitra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala and Shashank Patil in the lead roles. Chaitra Achar plays Devika and commands the most attention in the trailer.

Chaitra's transformation into the character of Devika appears to be one of the film's most terrifying moments. A glimpse of her character in the trailer has heightened audience excitement for the movie.

When will the film be released?

418 marks the directorial debut of Keerthan Naggowda. The film's Telugu trailer was released on September 11. Subsequently, the Hindi, Tamil and Kannada trailers were also released on Monday, October 5.

This horror-thriller will be released in theatres on October 23.

On Prashanth Neel's work front

Prashanth Neel's last release as a director was Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which hit theatres in December 2023 and starred Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He is now working on Dragon, his upcoming action film with Jr NTR. Directed by Neel, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 11, 2027.

After Dragon, Neel is expected to return to the Salaar franchise with Salaar 2, for which pre-production has already begun. The director had also mentioned that he intends to return to the superhit franchise KGF with its third instalment.

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