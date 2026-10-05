Jailer 2 trailer is out now; Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, sequel promises bigger action

The trailer of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 was released on Monday, October 5, giving a first look at the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, but this time, his old enemies and several new faces are after him. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is set to release worldwide on October 15.

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian

Jailer 2 picks up from the events of the first film, with Tiger Muthuvel Pandian trying to stay away from the life he once led. In the trailer, he is seen working as a driver in a remote village, seemingly far removed from the criminal world.

That does not last for long. The network Tiger fought in the first film turns against him, bringing a fresh conflict into his life. The sequel appears to expand the story beyond the single confrontation seen in Jailer, with several characters involved in the new battle.

SJ Suryah gets a prominent presence in the trailer and appears to be playing one of the key antagonists. His character is yet to be fully explained, keeping his connection to Tiger under wraps.

See the trailer here:

Vidya Balan makes her Tamil debut

Jailer 2 also brings a much bigger ensemble cast. Vidya Balan makes her Tamil cinema debut with the film, although the trailer does not reveal much about her character or her relationship with Rajinikanth’s Tiger. The trailer also features glimpses of Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Vijay Sethupathi, who had earlier confirmed his involvement in the film, does not appear in the trailer.

The action has been scaled up for the sequel, while Nelson appears to have retained the mix of violence and comedy that worked for Jailer. Rajinikanth and Yogi Babu are seen in several lighter moments, giving the trailer some of the humour associated with the first film.

Jailer 2 release date and music

The sequel comes three years after Jailer, which became one of Rajinikanth’s biggest commercial successes. The 2023 film crossed Rs 600 crore worldwide and helped revive the actor’s box office run.

For Jailer 2, music has once again been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The promotional campaign has already featured four songs, including the Nora Fatehi track Bindaas.

Jailer 2 will release worldwide on October 15.

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