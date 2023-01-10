Avoid this US restaurant if you are too sensitive; staff's behaviour may offend you | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BORNAKANG Avoid this US restaurant if you are too sensitive

People are quite selective when it comes to dining out; they always look at the reviews. While many people enjoy visiting a location known for a specific delicacy, others consider if it fits their budget or not. Before choosing one restaurant, most people read a number of reviews to compare the ratings for the service provided, the quality of the food, and the variety of check points. However, Karen's restaurant in the US does not extend any politeness to you. It is a themed restaurant where the servers purposefully treat the customers badly while serving them. The video of the restaurant is doing the rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video provides a glimpse of the unique restaurant's customer service. In the video, a woman is seen delivering some hamburgers and fries to the customer. The woman is also seen smashing the food onto the table rather than setting it down in the video. Following that, the woman takes a food item off the customer's platter and eats it unapologetically.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Lance. His caption reads, "touching my food taking it too far even with the theme."

As soon as it surfaced on the internet, it garnered several reactions from the netizens. One user wrote, "I think mistake number 1 is visiting this type of restaurant lol I’d rather stay on social media and view others experiences. Theme or not, I’m not paying for someone to flip me the bird and steal one of my onion ring." Another user wrote, "The amount off people that are ok with this server touching peoples food is astonishing to me."

A third user wrote, "The we are rude themed restaurants are not interesting to me in the first place. But taking food off the plate seems to be just too far."

While some users expressed that these types of restaurants are not for them, others shared that servers touching food was way too wrong. On the microblogging site, the video received over 9 lakh views.

Read More Trending News