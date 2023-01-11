Golden Globes 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' won but US journalist claims otherwise, Indians react

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/LAHARI MUSIC | T-SERIES Golden Globes 2023

Golden Globes 2023: "Naatu Naatu" from S. S. Rajamouli's blockbuster movie "RRR" received the prestigious Golden Globe award in the category for original song, sending India into a flurry of joy. The song was penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and composed by renowned music director MM Keeravaani. Since the news first surfaced on Wednesday morning, Indians have been filled with pride. India's significant triumph was announced on the official Golden Globe Awards Twitter account. However, according to a US journalist named Chris Gardener, there was stillness in the auditorium when Naatu Naatu was proclaimed the winner, with only team members rejoicing.

Chris took to his Twitter account and shared the video of the winning moment. His caption read, "I think everyone was expecting Rihanna or Taylor."

His tweet did not go down well with the Indian public. They rushed to respond in his comment section.

One user wrote, "M.M Keeravani has been making amazing music since the 1980s This award is sooo well deserving." Another user commented, "And then you realise the world doesn't revolve only around America or American artists."

A third user commented, "So rude, just showing how they don’t actually think of them as their equals and capable of winning. Why aren’t u cheering for them, why are u so stunned."

People were offended by a journalist's critical remark about Naatu Naatu's victory and they highlighted that it was well deserved.

Meanwhile, music director MM Keeravaani delivered a heartwarming acceptance speech, thanking his cousin Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, choreographer Prem Rakshith and lyricist Chandrabose for making it a hit. Keeravani also dedicated a special note to his wife.

