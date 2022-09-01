6-year-old girl forced to change her name ‘Alexa’ after shocking incident at school

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PLIMREALESTATE Amazon AI assistant Alexa

A 6-year-old girl was forced to change her name ‘Alexa’ after getting bullied by classmates at school. Although bullying or ragging is considered an offence in schools and colleges, there are a few students who fall prey to it and suffer.

Everyone is aware of the Amazon-developed AI assistant, Alexa that works by taking voice orders. The device can be found in many houses these days. But, no one must have thought that this new technology will become a cause of trouble for this young girl. Since the girl shares her name with the AI assistant, people started treating her like an amazon assistant which lead to a sad end.

The girl 'Alexa' was victimised by her classmates, who bullied her with their commands just like people do with Alexa, the device. Her parents also shared an incident, where a stranger started giving her orders after knowing that her name is Alexa. He said, “Alexa, dance for me,” as reported by New York Post.

The parents decided to change their daughter’s name and registered a request to the city officials. But, it did not work out and the officials turned down their request. Later, they went to the administrative court, where the court officials said that the girl was “emotionally burdened.” They stated, “The name is not only apt to form a pun, but rather invites the issuing of insulting and demeaning orders.”

This is not the first case that has been filed against the e-commerce giant that launched the Echo dot devices in 2014. As the news of this child was shared all across the globe, it also reached the Amazon office.

After hearing the news, Amazon, in an official statement said that they are deeply “saddened” after hearing the accounts of kids with the name Alexa. And now the company stated that it has alternative words ready for waking up the device and they will change it soon.

