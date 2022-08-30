Oops! Man stops a crime only to discover it was a shooting scene, netizens say 'Man of culture'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Man stops a crime only to discover it was a shoot

Eve-teasing as well as other crimes against women have decreased over time, but they still persist. Even though these atrocities are openly committed, no one steps forward to safeguard the innocent. People usually walk by blindfolded during such crimes for fear of repercussions or to avoid drama. In a rare event, a viral video shows a man rushing into a crime scene to save a woman from eve-teasing and later discovering it to be a shooting scene. The clip has left netizens hailing the man.

The viral video opens with a man trying to tease a woman and get closer to her on a street. The clip further shows a group of men passing by, from which one man steps ahead to go to save that woman and shouts at the man teasing her. The footage then shows the guy discovering it was a shooting scene, and everybody nearby starts clapping and bursting into laughter after his act.

The video was shared by a page named Pubity. Sharing the post, they wrote, "They were shooting a scene for a show and this man passed thinking it was real… and he was ready to throw hands".

As soon as the video was posted on social media, netizens flocked to the comment section, hailing the man for such a brave act and for being such a sport to raise his voice for a stranger. One user wrote, "Be that guy. Don’t ever stop being that guy." Another user commented, "Even if it’s the bare minimum it’s still very appreciated". A third user commented, "We need more man like him".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUBITYNetizens reaction

While it was just a shooting scene, the incident also serves as a reflection of the reality that there are some people who know when to speak up against wrongdoing. The viral video garnered over 7 million views and over 4 lakh likes, with everyone praising the man of culture.

DON'T MISS

Scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan makes a comeback at La Trobe University. Know details

Canadian city Markham names street after AR Rahman, composer says he is 'grateful' | PICS

Miss England finalist Melisa Raouf creates history, becomes first ever make-up free contestant

Read More Trending News