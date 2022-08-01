Monday, August 01, 2022
     
  4. 2 Years Of SidNaaz Live trends on Twitter as fans recall Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's cute chemistry

It's been 2 Years Of SidNaaz Live on Instagram. Their fans took to Twitter and marked this special day by sharing adorable video edits and pictures of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Take a look.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2022 17:36 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV 2 Years Of SidNaaz Live

'2 Years Of SidNaaz Live' has been one of the top trends on Twitter today (August 1). The loyal fanbase of late actor Sidharth Shukla and actress Shehnaaz Gill always make sure to mark their special day. Sidharth and Shehnaaz got close to each other and their chemistry bloomed when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. August 1 is a very special day for their fans as Sidharth and Shehnaaz interacted with their Instagram followers for the first time on this day. They both were seen engaging in fun banter. Sidharth mentioned that he was still learning the tricks and tips to go live from Shehnaaz as he was a newbie on Instagram. This was a major hit among their fans who loved watching them together. 

As it marks two years of their first Instagram Live today, their fans shared special video edits and highlighted their lovely moments from the Instagram live session. A fan wrote, "we actually got a SidNaaz selfie without any third wheel phufff what an achievement."

A fan said, "2 Yrs to this precious Day. The day our SidNaaz decided to surprise With a IG live. The day that gave us so many memories to cherish. The day that still makes us smile. The day that was no less than a dream. The day that is extremely special to us all."

Check out how their fans are celebrating this special day on Twitter. 

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

