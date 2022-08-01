Commonwealth Games 2022: Mirabai Chanu's mother dances with Indian flag after big win at CWG | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MIRABAI_CHANU Mirabai Chanu's commonwealth games victory

Commonwealth Games 2022: Gold medal winner Mirabai Chanu has been receiving a lot of love from everywhere. Indians are proud of her victory as she has brought home India’s first gold medal after competing in the Women’s 49kg category at the CWG 2022. Mirabai’s hardwork and determination resulted in her glorious win. She has lifted a total of 201kg, including a personal best of 88kg in a snatch.

After her win, Chanu took to her Twitter account and shared a video of her mother and other relatives celebrating her victory. In the small clip, they could be soon dancing by holding the Indian flag. People who were part of this victorious celebration captured the sweet moment of the proud mother enjoying her daughter’s win.

Watch the video here:



Ever since she posted this, her tweet has received a thunderous response from fans with best wishes pouring in from all over. One user wrote, “So lucky ...u at least made your parents and India proud”. Another user expressed his wish to see her win at the next Olympics, as he wrote, “Congratulations! Take a few days rest and prepare for Olympics. I just want to see you on top Olympics podium.” “India is proud of you mirabai chanu ji. This is real spirit of celebration!” wrote the third user.

Mirabai has been representing India for the past few years at multiple international sports events. Her continuous win at the Commonwealth Games since 2014 has given her much love and support. She also won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014. She also bagged a gold medal at the Gold Coast in 2018. But, with her 2022’s victory, she proved that no one can stop her as she broke her record with a combined effort of 201kg.

