Nagaland Minister shares video of 'clouds floating down valley', asks netizens to guess the place

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is an avid social media user. He frequently connects with his followers on Twitter by sharing lovely pictures and videos. There were a few times when his videos went viral and grabbed public attention. Similarly, a new video shared by him on Monday is making waves on the internet.

The video shows a row of clouds floating beautifully down from a valley. By sharing the video, Mr Along asked the Twitterati to guess the place. The caption of the video which is getting netizens' attention read, “Clouds floating down the valleys, Isn't it beautiful? Guess the location. Thank you to Paolenthang Tuboi for capturing this mesmerizing video,"

Take a look at the video:

In the video, one can witness, how beautifully the clouds are covering the entire area in a few seconds. Initially, one can see little houses in a valley which are soon covered with floating clouds drifting down the valley making the view look breathtaking.

As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, it got flooded with lakhs of views and thousands of likes. Many internet users also re-tweeted the video and dropped their lovely comments. Some of them guessed the name of a place while others praised the scenic beauty.

One user wrote, “North East can boast of some heavenly places ....having spend many years there I can vouch for it Thank you Sir for sharing this stunning piece.”. Another user found the beauty of this place similar to San Fransisco and shared the picture along with it, as he wrote, “Beautiful. For a moment I thought it was San Francisco...see the similarity”, “What a beauty. Sure to visit Arunachal in coming years” wrote the third user.

Here are some more reactions:

