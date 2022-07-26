Nicole Shanahan rumoured affair with Elon Musk: Who is Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nicole Shanahan is the estranged wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Nicole Shanahan, Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife, has been rumoured to have an affair with billionaire Elon Musk. Reports claim that Musk's alleged affair with Shanahan led to her split with Brin earlier this year. The Musk and Shanahan's affair allegedly occurred at the Art Basel event in Miami following the Tesla CEO's split with then-girlfriend Claire Boucher, famously known as Grimes, with whom he shares two children. Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together at the time. Brin and Musk had been close friends but after the affair, their relationship soured.

After Musk's affair rumours with Shanahan, many are left wondering who the woman behind the rift between the Tesla founder and Brin is. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin's relationship

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin began dating in 2015 after meeting at a yoga retreat. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2018. They welcomed their baby daughter later in the same year. The couple's relationship was reportedly strained due to issues related to the Covid lockdowns and their three-year-old daughter.

Who is Nicole Shanahan?

Shanahan is a California-based attorney and founder of legal tech company ClearAccessIP and the Bia-Echo Foundation. She launched the foundation in 2019, and gave USD 100 million to social programs focused on efforts like improving the criminal justice system and climate change. The funding also supports fertility later in life, a topic she has firsthand experience with after struggling to become pregnant in her thirties, before she delivered her daughter with Brin. She is also a supporter of left-leaning organisations and Democratic political candidates.

Shanahan's alleged affair with Musk

As per the reports, Shanahan's alleged affair with Musk dates back to September 2021. The affair happened after Musk's breakup with partner and singer Grimes. Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together at the time. Brin and Musk had been close friends but after the affair, their relationship soured. Brin has reportedly told advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk's companies.

However, Musk has denied allegations of an affair with Shanahan. He said in a tweet, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic (sic)," the Tesla CEO added.

