VIRAL VIDEO: Mysterious red glowing spots seen over Atlantic Ocean, netizens can't believe their eyes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representative image

VIRAL PHOTO: The Internet has once again spotted something bizarre, uncommon and mysterious to talk about. This time, it's a photo clicked by a pilot that has sent netizens into a tizzy. When this plot was flying above the Atlantic Ocean he couldn't believe what he saw. In front of him were red glowing spots in the sky. The pilot said, he hasn't seen anything like that and certainly nor did the Twitterverse.

There have been multiple theories about it. While a few said, these spots are nothing but an indication that 'everything is going to end' many others joked that Netflix's popular teen series Stranger Things' is real and this is a top view of Upside Down. some were simply admiring the beauty of nature. There were also some who wondered if this is a rare phenomenon.

"Pilot spots a red glow, a never seen phenomenon over the Atlantic. What is it?" Asked a user. "And if I only could I'd make a deal with God & I'd get him to swap our places, Be running up that road, Be running up that hill," said another.

"Why does it actually look like portals to the upside down are opening in the Atlantic Ocean," joked a third one.

One of the,m also tried to find the logic behind the red spots saying, that they were most likely caused by a fishing vessel using red lights to draw schools of saury fish.

Sample these tweets:

What are your thoughts on these viral photos and videos?

Don't miss these:

'Boycott Flipkart' trends on Twitter after T-shirt referring to SSR's 'depression' listed on site

Nicole Shanahan rumoured affair with Musk: Who is Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife?

Nobita dies by suicide after realising Doraemon's truth? Netizens refuse to believe this theory

Read More Trending News