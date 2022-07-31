Who is Savitri Jindal? At 72, she is Asia's richest woman; all you need to know about her

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Savitri Jindal

Who is Savitri Jindal? Former Haryana Cabinet Minister and Emeritus Chairperson of OP Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal has surpassed China's Yang Huiyan to become the richest woman in Asia. She is 72. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, she has a fortune worth USD 11.3 billion. With her nine children, she is India's wealthiest woman and controls OP Jindal Group set up by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal. The company is based in New Delhi and has stakes in steel producer JSW Steel as well as other companies pertaining to mining, power generation, industrial gases and port facilities. Savitri Jindal is at no 10 on India's richest people in India list.

Savitri Jindal dethrones Yang Huiyan from China

Before Savitri Jindal, the position of Asia's richest woman was held by Yang Huiyan from China. Her position slipped as China’s property crisis adversely affects the nation’s developers, including her Country Garden Holdings Co.

Savitri Jindal took over company after OP Jindal died in helicopter crash

Jindal was born in Tinsukia, Assam. In the 1970, She got married Om Prakash Jindal who founded the Jindal group in 1952. She became the chairwoman of the Jindal Group after her husband, OP Jindal who founded the company passed in 2005. He died in a helicopter crash.Aafter her husband's death she took over the conglomerate that looks after the production of steel and operates in cement, energy and infrastructure.

The company is a conglomerate for steel, power, mining, oil and gas. Each of these four divisions of her business are helmed by her four sons -- Prithviraj, Sajjan, Ratan and Naveen Jindal.

Savitri Jindal's political stint

Not just business but Savitri Jindal was also involved in politics. She is a member of the Indian National Congress political party. She was also a Minister in the Haryana Government and a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) from Hisar constituency. In 2014, she lost the seat in elections conducted for the Haryana assembly.

