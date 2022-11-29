Bizarre! 10 days missing from your calendar in October? Jump to year 1582, internet is perplexed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THAREALBELLO Bizarre! 10 days missing from your calendar in October

Twitterati went into a state of mystery and confusion when a user shared, "Everybody go to the year 1582 on your calendar and look at October." The cryptic tweet sent people into a frenzy, prompting them to go back to see what was wrong with calendar of October 1582. The calendar had 10 days missing, which shocked everyone. While everything appears to be in order in the calendar, the only catch is that the date October 4 is preceded by October 15 in the year 1582.

Users flooded the microblogging site with posts about the 10 days that were missing as soon as they became aware of it. It prompted a conversation on social media, and individuals began sharing their opinions about the unusual calendar. The mysterious month of October in 1582 sparked a variety of online theories, and it was discovered that it is a yearly ritual to investigate the 10 missing days. One user wrote," Wow.... We are practically living in an illusion." Another user wrote, "What actually happened in October." A third user commented, "What happened the second week of October in 1582 that y’all wanted so desperately to be erased from history, you all snatched it out the calendar."

Back in 2020, the Internet enigma surrounding October 1582 was addressed by American astronomer and scientific broadcaster Neil deGrasse Tyson. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, "By 1582, the Julian calendar, with a Leap Day every four years, had accumulated TEN extra days relative to Earth’s orbit. So Pope Gregory jump-started his new and exquisitely accurate calendar by cancelling 10 days that year, in which October 4 was followed by October 15."

The mystery surrounding the TEN days of October is still alive on the internet. According to one tweet, no one was born or died during those days.

